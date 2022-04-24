Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Reveals The Ultramarines

Snowprint Studios revealed one of the more anticipated additions to Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus as we got a look at the Ultramarines. The latest trailer, which you can check out below, shows off the marines in all of their glory as there will be several chapters for you to explore in the game centered around their mission. We also get a decent look at Marneus Calgar, who serves as the primary champion for the Marines as he will be your go-to heavy hitter when you climb into battle. You also get a pretty good look at how you can utilize the marines as a team and help them formulate a strategy against several foes at once. The game still doesn't have a proper release date beyond the idea we'll see it on mobile devices sometime this year. So enjoy the trailer as we wait for that info to finally drop.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is a richly detailed turn-based tactical game, with intense fast-paced skirmishes in PvE campaigns and tightly competitive PvP battles, as well as massively collaborative guild boss fights. The game tells stories of the most renowned warzones across factions, as players build and customize their collection of mighty heroes, famed and all-new. Tacticus aims to deliver factions that are faithful representations of the tabletop experience, and the Ultramarines are a force in the galaxy. This video shows the precision and deadly force which they bring to the battle. Defending the galaxy against the deadly Tyranids and Black Legion has made the Ultramarines a stalwart army. Snowprint knows that playing with your favorite faction is core to the Warhammer 40,000 ethos. New Campaign: Indomitus Mirror Campaign (battles 1-45). Play as the Necrons and fight back the Ultramarines on the arid planet Zeidos IV!

New Onslaught track (Xenos) along with more tiers

Tons of changes to drop rates and badges – thanks for the feedback!

New Collectible Characters [Astra Militarum] Castellan Creed [Black Legion] Abaddon The Despoiler [Black Legion] Obliterator [Death Guard] Typhus

