Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall Reveals Combat In New Trailer

Studio Carbon decided to release a new trailer for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall as we get a better look at the game's combat. One of the big question marks that's kind of been looming over the game that we haven't seen much of is the combat. Being a VR title, it's gonna be a focal point for a lot of people whether you want it to be or not. So the idea of whether or not the game will have a great system with a decent flow is going to be on a lot of people's minds. This latest trailer goes over many of the aspects to that, as you're getting a good seven minutes worth of gameplay showing you puzzles, environments, and a whole lot of fighting. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game will officially be released on Steam VR, Viveport, and Oculus on November 17th.

Set early on in the campaign, we step into the realm of Death as Lord Arcanum, a storm-magic wielding warrior. As one of Sigmar's Stormcast Eternals, you must lead your order deep into this shadow-filled land to recover their lost souls of your order from the Nighthaunt hordes. On this adventure, Warhammer fans will battle through Nighthaunt enemies using upgradable melee weapons and by casting powerful magic attacks. They will use the environment wisely to lure foes to their doom, and, in desperate situations, get-hands on by grabbing attackers and using them as projectiles. The incredibly immersive combat experience in Tempestfall is delivered using advanced physics mechanics. Tempestfall features an intuitive parrying system offering the freedom to create combos, which can be complemented with powerful gesture-based spells. Other attacks, such as grabbing and tearing enemies apart, throwing attackers to damage other foes, and using special items offer additional edges in combat.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall – Gameplay Video (https://youtu.be/vJgAaU7MIoE)