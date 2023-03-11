Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary Fatshark is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 with a few activities and the chance to play it for free.

Indie developer and publisher Fatshark is officially celebrating the fifth anniversary of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 with an event running over the next couple of weeks. As part of the festivities, they will be making the game free to play for a short period of time on Steam. During that period, you'll also be able to take part in getting Triple XP until the event ends on March 19th, and like a lot of games that do this, you'll be able to keep your progress if you decide to buy it once the free period is over. The team is also bringing back one of the game's annual traditions, as they will make the popular celebratory level A Quiet Drink available for everyone to play until March 20th. We got more details about the celebration for you below, along with a special trailer to celebrate the festivities.

"Join us for a quiet drink and celebrate five years of Warhammer: Vermintide 2! The Anniversary event is live now on all platforms, with triple XP activated alongside the unique rewards that are only obtainable during the event. Not only is Vermintide 2 FREE for anyone to play this week (on Steam), you can also avail of Triple XP until the event ends on March 19th. Never has there been a better time to recruit a friend in to your Skaven-smashing crew! And whilst you're at it, earn a fancy new portrait frame and join the Ubersreik Five on their quest to have a 'Quiet Drink' in the time-limited event mission. A Quiet Drink invites players to celebrate by drinking their fill in Helmgart's local tavern, only to find it overrun by ratmen. Players must traverse the town (with ale goggles on) to find their next drink while clearing Helmgart's infestation of Chaos along the way."