Warlander Pre-Launch Access Is Now Available For All Those looking to get in on the pre-launch of Warlander can do so right now before the game officially drops on January 24th.

Plaion and developer Toylogic Inc. announced this week that you can now access the pre-launch content for Warlander before it comes out. The team has been working hard on this fantasy MMO action game in which you'll play various classes with god-like powers, raiding areas and conquering land with all sorts of tools at your disposal. From fireballs to medieval robots, all conjured by magic and mighty warriors on the battlefield. You can go to Steam right now and get the pre-launch content loaded up before the game is released on January 24th.

"Warlander is an action-packed, third-person, online-multiplayer game, with a unique style that mashes a Medieval-inspired setting, Fantastical items and abilities…and…EVEN POWERFUL ROBOTS! Featuring intense competitive skirmishes and epic castle siege warfare with up to 100 players, you must use the almighty powers of god-like Warriors, Clerics, and Mages, as well as siege weapons and cataclysmic spells to control the battlefield. To be victorious, you must work as a team, defend your Keep, and tactically break into the enemy's stronghold to destroy their core! Across its 2 Army Battle & 5 Army Battle game modes, Warlander combines the tactical team-fighting of a modern-day MOBA, the knock-out style gameplay of a Battle Royale, a smooth blend of 3rd person hack-and-slash and ranged combat, and a touch of 4X-inspired strategic diplomacy – all within large scale battles of up to 100 players."

"Features fast-paced action combat and shrewd decision-making where you must play to the role of your squad, by either defending your castle and core with anti-siege weapons – roaming the battlefield to intercept the enemy, capture towers, and fire mighty catapults – or by infiltrating the enemy Keep with siege weapons and epic cataclysmic spells. Defeating enemies, building devices, and completing objectives will earn you Valor points which can be used to bring powerful versions of your characters into the fray and help you turn the tide of battle!"