Warpath Announces April 21st Release Date For PC Lilith Games has released new info on the PC version of Warpath, as the mobile game will be live on its website this week.

Lilith Games announced this week that they will be bringing the mobile game Warpath over to PC as you'll play it directly from their website starting on April 21st. Players will be able to experience all of the wartime thrills of the mobile game with a one-click install that will put the game on your PC the same way your phone would the app, giving you the current version of the game with all of the updates included. Here's more info on the PC version before ti comes out this Friday.

"Agent: Your assistance is once again required in the fight against Raven's tyranny. Your mission: To strike at the very heart of Raven. You will fight thrilling battles on both the ground and in the air. Equipped with an arsenal of powerful modern weapons, you will infiltrate deep behind enemy lines to ambush targets where they least expect it. You must become the embodiment of "death from afar": picking your spots, waiting for the right moment, then pulling the trigger. Only with your help will we be able to end Raven's plans for good."

"Featuring iconic wartime locations from around the world, Warpath invites you to assemble deeply customized military units and build impregnable bases in full, high-quality HD. Zoom freely on the map, exploring rugged terrain and urban landscapes, locating allies to increase control and battle-defining in-game power level. With highly customizable weapons, aircraft, and the ability to move between ally bases, Warpath makes the journey towards battlefield dominance a dynamic, cinematic experience."