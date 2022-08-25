We Now Know Details On NHL 23 Along With Cover Athletes

EA Sports revealed new details about the release of NHL 23 this week, including who the cover athletes will be this time around. Sarah Nurse and Trevor Zegras will be holding down the cover this year as they continue to support not just the NHL, but the IIHF and other international teams. A lot of the features that were around in the last entry have been brought back, along with new additions that we're stoked to see. Such as the inclusion of a genuine hockey team experience in multiplayer as you can partner up with four other people to have a five-player experience (while the CPU still controls the goalie). You can read more below and check out the debut trailer as the game will be released on October 14th, 2022.

NHL 23 is greater together and will bring an all-new level of social play never before seen in the franchise when cross-platform matchmaking comes to the game in November 2022, allowing matchmaking between players of the same platform generation in World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). Powered by the Frostbite engine, NHL 23 brings fans new levels of authenticity with gameplay improvements that include over 500 new last chance playmaking animations, living arenas and atmosphere, deep franchise-mode customization and new ways to play HUT, including the addition of IIHF Women's National Teams in HUT, allowing the best women's and men's players in the world to compete on one lineup. In a historic first, IIHF Women's National Team members can now play alongside men in a Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) lineup, allowing players to make their dream team of the sport's best players. After their introduction last year, national teams will continue to play a prominent role in NHL 23, as national team players will have both base and master items incorporated into HUT events. In addition, players can now compete in a variety of new rotating game themes in HUT Rivals. NHL 23 also introduces three additional tiers of HUT Rivals Rewards based on win or win streaks. NHL 23 will solidify itself as a best-in-class social experience with the introduction of cross-platform matchmaking, currently planned for November 2022. The launch of cross-platform matchmaking across same-generation consoles for World of Chel and HUT will shorten queue times and create fewer player pools to ensure players will have more options to face off. More information can be found here. Franchise Mode returns to NHL 23 with unprecedented levels of league customization, bringing an all-new level of versatility to the game, including adjustments to the numbers of teams, games played, divisions, conferences, playoff rounds, league salary cap and more.

"It is such a tremendous honor to be the first woman on the cover of the EA Sports NHL franchise," said Sarah Nurse of Team Canada. "Hockey is really for everybody and I'm excited that NHL 23 is celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of the sport. I hope that the increased representation of women in such a prominent game will inspire young girls everywhere to know that there is a place for them in hockey." "As someone who has played EA Sports NHL since I was kid, it is a dream come true to be on the cover this year with Sarah," said Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks. "I can't wait to play this year's version with my friends and teammates, and I am equally excited to see fans unleash my Michigan flip pass, which the team at EA Sports has managed to get into the game." "With teamplay as its heartbeat, the NHL franchise has always been best when played with friends, and this year's edition will bring players together in whole new ways," said Mike Inglehart, Creative Director at EA Vancouver. "From the ever-growing presence of women players in the game to the coming introduction of cross-platform matchmaking, NHL 23 reflects hockey's expanding fanbase and emphasizes that it is a sport best experienced together."