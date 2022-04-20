We Review The Wyrmwood Lilliput Gaming Coffee Table

A short time ago the folks over at Wyrmwood were super gracious and sent us one of their gaming tables to review for those with little space. Like a lot of gamers out there, I don't have a full home to get a grand table in, I have an apartment. The company's Prophecy table would literally make whatever room it was put into my house inaccessible. When the company debuted its Modular Gaming Table designs, it changed the game a bit of what was possible to order from the company, and it provided a design I sought after for years in my place. The Lilliput is a standard coffee table version of their design and is also the smallest, which is why it was absolutely perfect for us. Before you see the company at PAX East 2022 this weekend, we thought we'd revisit our review of the Lilliput.

So first off, let's look at the initial design of this. We received this lovely design in Black Walnut with a nice finish to it, it's not overly produced like you see some tabletops by other companies where it basically looks like they piled gloss on top of it. While I know this and all of the other parts have gone through about a dozen different steps to make it look refined, I appreciate the design that makes it look like it was built by a lone carpenter just for you. This design comes with two topper pieces that sit directly on top of the frame. There's no rubber or felt pieces underneath, so it does slide on occasion when you're doing something on top, but not so crazy that things will go tumbling off.

The big reason for that, which we'll be talking about throughout the table, is the magnets inside. As you can see here, Wyrmwood has put a pair of magnets as well as a groove on either side so that the two pieces don't just fit, they stay together. And let me tell you, these are powerful little suckers. So much so, I had some metal dice in a felt tray during a gaming night, and one of the dice was pulled toward the magnet at the edge underneath the felt. That's the kind of thing that makes you laugh and appreciate the design as they wanted to make sure when you used this as a table, it stayed a table.

The inside is where things really get interesting as you have a storage compartment/gaming space to utilize for multiple things. As you can see here, once we got the table, I started storing all of my Wyrmwood tiles inside so they were protected and ready to go whenever I needed to use them for a game. I also stored some accessories in here such as a Wyrmwood pencil and other goodies we'll get to in a moment. Just the space alone makes for a great place to store gaming items like books, controllers, dice, and more.

However, if you keep it clear, this serves as an excellent space to play games in. Each table comes with a felt bottom that is great for setting up various things like figures and maps, putting down a DM screen at one end, giving space to roll dice, and other uses you can come up with. You get to choose what color goes it, but it's basics and not design prints. So basically you choose between green, blue, red, gray, and a couple others.

One of the accessories this comes with that showed off more of the magnetized parts is this lovely cup holder. You can use it as just the holder for big drinks like your convenience store plastic cups, pint glasses, and even wine glasses (we tested). Or you can place the metal base in the hole to hold smaller drinks like shots, cocktail glasses, soda cans, energy drinks, etc. These holders fit into both the inside and outside of the table thanks to the metal railings that have been put along the edges. So it doesn't matter where you put your drinks or how you use the table, there's a spot for them that can be moved around. Just don't do it with the drink inside, as these too are powerful magnets and it takes a little oomph to get them loose. Which is good because you don't want your drink just flying out or falling down.

Overall, I really enjoyed my Lilliput. Wyrmwood has posted several videos over the past couple of years documenting all of the hard work and design that went into these designs on their YouTube channel, and the work shows. Even in the smallest version of the Modular Gaming Table, they put in an effort to make sure that even those of us with smaller spaces have something awesome to work with for all things gaming while also having something comfortable and stylish in our homes that doesn't look out of place. Is it THE perfect coffee table? No, there's minuscule things here and there that could be changed around and made better, and there always will be no matter who makes a table. But for what it's worth, this is pretty awesome.

If you dig this design and want to see more of what they have in store in person, you can catch Wyrmwood at PAX East 2022. You can catch them at booth #12096 where they will have other versions of the Modular Gaming Table on display, and if you dig what you see, they will be taking pre-orders for it. This is the first time since the Kickstarter campaign ended to get one, and the first time signing up pre-orders since Gen Con 2021. They'll also be selling a limited number of items leftover from the "Class of the Month" promotion they've been running, which are a series of Master Vaults and Personal Trays inspired by the primary D&D classes you could choose from before things got super expanded. As well as some of the original deck boxes they found that were sitting in a storage crate from Germany, which they're selling prior to the re-launch of the new deck box coming soon!