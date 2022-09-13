Western Digital Reveals New Fortnite Memory Card For Nintendo Switch

Western Digital revealed a new pair of microSD memory cards today with these special Fortnite cards for the Nintendo Switch. This is a brand new partnership between the company, Epic Games, and Nintendo, as they are giving you two different options to add officially licensed SanDisk microSDXC cards to the portable console. There are two different options as you have a black version with a Skull Trooper on it with 128GB ($27) and a pink one with the Cuddle Team mask holding 256GB ($50). You can read about both of them below along with a quote from WD about these new products, as they are officially available for purchase in the store today.

The exclusive Fortnite branded memory card for Nintendo Switch is designed to provide players with consistent and reliable storage as they drop into Fortnite, no matter how they play. The card has also been tested and approved for use with all Nintendo Switch Systems and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty to give gamers the peace of mind needed to land in command. Inspired by the epic Skull Trooper (128GB) and legendary Cuddle Team Leader (256GB) Outfits, the exterior design of the cards pay homage to some of the most rare and popular Outfits in the game. As a bonus, fans who purchase the card will receive a code to redeem the rare Angular Flow Wrap, sure to mesmerize any squadmate.

"With hundreds of millions of fans across the globe, Epic Games is a leader and innovator in the gaming industry," said Susan Park, vice president of Consumer Solutions Product Management, Western Digital. "We're thrilled to partner with Epic Games and Nintendo to help up-level the gaming experience for fans by bringing our specially themed memory cards to the Fortnite community."