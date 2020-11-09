What Is The Best Moveset For Togekiss In Pokémon GO?

If you've spent any time in the GO Battle League competing in Ultra or Master, its face haunts you. Togekiss is one of the definitive PVP powerhouses in Pokémon GO and is a species that any player will want on their team for both GO Battle League and raids. Now, you might have a powerful Togekiss, but it's not going to pull its weight in battle if you don't have the right moveset. Let's take a deep dive into Togekiss's possible moves are in Pokémon GO and what this Fairy/Flying-type creature's best moveset is for both raids and PVP.

Togekiss's available Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO include:

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Hidden Power (Various types, unable to change)

Togekiss's available Charged Attacks include:

Aerial Ace (Flying-type)

Ancient Power (Rock-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Now, our recommendation.

The best moves for Togekiss will be different whether you're using it for PVP or for raids.

The official suggestion for the best Togekiss moveset in Pokémon GO to use for raids is:

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

This set of double Fairy-type moves is the best way to utilize Togekiss in raids… but throw on Aerial Ace as a second unlocked Charged Move, and the Pokémon that you can use Togekiss against will expand greatly.

The official suggestion for the best Togekiss moveset in Pokémon GO to use for PVP is:

Togekiss (Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower)

No two ways about it… one Charged Move doesn't work for GO Battle League. You need both. Ancient Power can bait shield and defend against other Flying-types, while Flamethrower will scorch the biggest threat to Togekiss in Pokémon GO: Metagross.

If you only have one Togekiss, though, and you want to try to make it work for both raids and PVP… here's our suggestion, but please note that it will not be as effective as having two specialized Togekisses tailored to perform differently:

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam, Flamethrower)

Again, though, attempting to go with two specialized Togekisses is a much better route!