While We Wait Here Releases New Playable Demo

You can check out a new free demo of While We Wait Here, as you serve the last people to visit your diner at the end of the world.

Indie game developer and publisher Bad Vices Games has launched a new free demo for their upcoming game, While We Wait Here. The game is a bit of a grim narrative simulation title as you play a chef diner and waiter serving the last set of customers you'll ever get, as the end of the world is looming. What has brought everyone here to make this their final meal or rest stop choice before it all goes away? You can try out the demo now on steam to experience a limited form of the game, as we wait to see when the full version will arrive in 2024.

"While We Wait Here is a kitchen management game with dialogue choices and multiple endings. Run a small diner located near a mountain range, take orders from your customers, cook them good food, and serve them refreshments. The equilibrium of an ordinary working day is shattered when news of an impending catastrophe is broadcasted. Now looming over the characters is the catastrophic threat of the end of the world. At the diner, some of your customers seem to ignore it, blinded by their own problems, they play the whole thing down or even refuse to believe it. Others welcome it as punishment for what they have done in their life. As you wait inside the diner, listen to their stories and offer them food for thought. Will you convince your customers to run for shelter, or will they stay at the diner, waiting for the end?"

Talk to customers in your diner about the impending end of the world and help them make choices as you grill burgers, cook fries, flip pancakes, and wash the dishes.

A psycho-horror with multiple endings in which you try to solve your troubled customers' varying problems.

A meditative experience with no game over, where there is no right or wrong, and where each choice is yours alone.

Dozens of unique first-person interactions with fully voiced-over characters.

Faced with death, observe the range of human dynamics from behind a counter.

