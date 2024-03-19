Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Whizbang's Workshop Has Officially Opened Up In Hearthstone

The latest expansion has arrived in Hearthstone, as the team have opened the doors to Whizbang’s Workshop with a new set of cards.

Article Summary Hearthstone's Whizbang’s Workshop expansion introduces 145 new cards.

Fully customizable Zilliax 3000 Deluxe card unveiled for deck innovation.

New "Miniaturize" Keyword mechanic offers unique strategic play opportunities.

Logging in now grants a free Legendary minion, Colifero the Artist.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest expansion for Hearthstone this week, as players can now kick open the doors of Whizbang's Workshop. This new set brings with it 145 new cards to the table, essentially shattering the current meta in the game, adding the fully customizable Zilliax 3000 Deluxe, a new Keyword with "Miniaturize," and a ton of throwback content with iconic characters. You can read more below and check out the special animated trailer here.

Hearthstone – Whizbang's Workshop

Nostalgic and Iconic Characters. Whizbang's creations are inspired by 10 years of whimsy and wonder in Hearthstone history, and his workshop's full of familiar faces and new takes on mechanics from Hearthstone's past.

Whizbang's creations are inspired by 10 years of whimsy and wonder in Hearthstone history, and his workshop's full of familiar faces and new takes on mechanics from Hearthstone's past. Zilliax 3000 Deluxe. Can't find the exact card you're looking for? Build your own! Zilliax 3000 Deluxe is fully customizable. While building your deck, choose two Zilliax Modules to combine their costs, stats, and effects into your perfect Zilliax. Then, finish your Zilliax off with your choice of cosmetic finishes.

Can't find the exact card you're looking for? Build your own! Zilliax 3000 Deluxe is fully customizable. While building your deck, choose two Zilliax Modules to combine their costs, stats, and effects into your perfect Zilliax. Then, finish your Zilliax off with your choice of cosmetic finishes. New Keyword: Miniaturize . Some of Whizbang's creations come with their own fun-sized copy! Play a card with Miniaturize and get a one-mana 1/1 copy added to your hand. Play the Mini version right away for tempo, or save it for a cheap, powerful effect when the time is just right.

. Some of Whizbang's creations come with their own fun-sized copy! Play a card with Miniaturize and get a one-mana 1/1 copy added to your hand. Play the Mini version right away for tempo, or save it for a cheap, powerful effect when the time is just right. Colifero the Artist Reward. One of a few talented Artist cards in Whizbang's Workshop, Colifero has a special talent for capturing the likeness of the card you draw and conveying it as a special effect to your minions in play. Login now to receive this free Legendary minion!

One of a few talented Artist cards in Whizbang's Workshop, Colifero has a special talent for capturing the likeness of the card you draw and conveying it as a special effect to your minions in play. Login now to receive this free Legendary minion! March Season of Twist. Enjoy a month-long romp through Hearthstone's history in Twist! On March 1, only Legacy was allowed in rotation. On March 2, Hearthstone's first infusion of cards, Curse of Naxxramas, was added to the card pool. On March 3, Goblins vs Gnomes was added, and so on: each day, the next infusion of cards was added until we fast-forwarded through the entire history of Hearthstone!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!