Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

Wild Card Football Announced For Release On October 10

A different kind of football game is on the way as Saber Interactive revealed Wild Card Football will be released this October.

Published
by
|
Comments

Saber Interactive, in partnership with the NFL Players Association and OneTeam Partners, revealed Wild Card Football coming this October. This is the latest entry into the Playgrounds series of games, where you're getting an arcade version of the game that is meant to be fun, over-the-top, and finally to be a pick-up-and-play video game. You're getting a roster of original characters and famous football players, including Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja'Marr Chase, Aaron Donald, and more. We got the rundown from the company along with the latest trailer, as it will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on October 10th.

Wild Card Football Announced For Release On October 10
Credit: Saber Interactive

"True to Playgrounds series tradition, Wild Card Football mixes extreme, 7-on-7 pigskin action with bombastic moves, style, and energy. Mix and match players from your favorite teams to create the ultimate dream squad, customizing everything from logos, uniforms, playbooks, and more. The unique Wild Card system lets fans change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities across a variety of game modes, including Season play, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with full crossplay."

  • Create Your Dream Team: Choose from hundreds of genuine pro players, reimagined Playgrounds-style, and assemble the ultimate 7-on-7 gridiron squad. Advance through different challenges and events to unlock new players and other exciting rewards.
  • Play Your Wild Cards: Unleash over 150 Wild Cards to turn the tide of the game in your favor in an instant. Bust out special moves like summoning walls or invisibility, boost your team's stats at a crucial moment, or play a Rule-Breaker and flip the rules of the game completely.
  • Become a Champion: Prove your skills in single-player Season mode, climb to the top of the leaderboards in competitive online multiplayer with full crossplay, or challenge your friends at home for bragging rights in local multiplayer.
  • Customize Your Squad: Personalize your team's logo, uniforms, and colors, choose your home stadium, then build unique playbooks and Wild Card decks to perfect your strategies on the field.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.