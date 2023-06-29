Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: NFLPA, OneTeam Partners, Wild Card Football

Wild Card Football Announced For Release On October 10

A different kind of football game is on the way as Saber Interactive revealed Wild Card Football will be released this October.

Saber Interactive, in partnership with the NFL Players Association and OneTeam Partners, revealed Wild Card Football coming this October. This is the latest entry into the Playgrounds series of games, where you're getting an arcade version of the game that is meant to be fun, over-the-top, and finally to be a pick-up-and-play video game. You're getting a roster of original characters and famous football players, including Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja'Marr Chase, Aaron Donald, and more. We got the rundown from the company along with the latest trailer, as it will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on October 10th.

"True to Playgrounds series tradition, Wild Card Football mixes extreme, 7-on-7 pigskin action with bombastic moves, style, and energy. Mix and match players from your favorite teams to create the ultimate dream squad, customizing everything from logos, uniforms, playbooks, and more. The unique Wild Card system lets fans change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities across a variety of game modes, including Season play, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with full crossplay."

Create Your Dream Team: Choose from hundreds of genuine pro players, reimagined Playgrounds-style, and assemble the ultimate 7-on-7 gridiron squad. Advance through different challenges and events to unlock new players and other exciting rewards.

Choose from hundreds of genuine pro players, reimagined Playgrounds-style, and assemble the ultimate 7-on-7 gridiron squad. Advance through different challenges and events to unlock new players and other exciting rewards. Play Your Wild Cards: Unleash over 150 Wild Cards to turn the tide of the game in your favor in an instant. Bust out special moves like summoning walls or invisibility, boost your team's stats at a crucial moment, or play a Rule-Breaker and flip the rules of the game completely.

Unleash over 150 Wild Cards to turn the tide of the game in your favor in an instant. Bust out special moves like summoning walls or invisibility, boost your team's stats at a crucial moment, or play a Rule-Breaker and flip the rules of the game completely. Become a Champion: Prove your skills in single-player Season mode, climb to the top of the leaderboards in competitive online multiplayer with full crossplay, or challenge your friends at home for bragging rights in local multiplayer.

Prove your skills in single-player Season mode, climb to the top of the leaderboards in competitive online multiplayer with full crossplay, or challenge your friends at home for bragging rights in local multiplayer. Customize Your Squad: Personalize your team's logo, uniforms, and colors, choose your home stadium, then build unique playbooks and Wild Card decks to perfect your strategies on the field.

