Wild River Games Announces Winter Games 2023

Publisher Wild River Games and developer Independent Arts announced Winter Games 2023 is on the way this Fall. Following in the theme of many annual sporting titles, this one will have you competing in realistic winter sports games as they have assembled a short list of popular snow and ice sports. The game will have both local co-op multiplayer mode, which allows for up to four players to battle it out and see how the best is in each sport. But no mention of online competition. The game will have over 50 nations to choose from and represent, as you will choose from a variety of adaptable competition modes where you'll attempt to earn trophies. The team is also hyping up the difficulty options as you'll be able to switch from beginner to pros in an instant. Plus the ability to create your own events. The game will drop on PC, Xbox, and Switch on October 13th, with PlayStation coming later in the Fall.

Winter Games 2023 is an exciting sports game in a modern 3D guise. The player can prove his/her athletic abilities in ten dynamic winter sports disciplines, for example, ski jumping, biathlon, ski cross, skeleton, or super-G. Set off on the hunt for records, best times, and trophies. Besides the individual disciplines, there are also ready-to-play cups to choose from in which several disciplines can be played one after the other, and customized competitions you can put together yourself. Play alone against AI or compete in local multiplayer mode against up to three friends in an exciting winter sports duel. Local multiplayer with up to 4 players with several degrees of difficulty for beginners and pros. Custom modes for your own events over 10 thrilling winter sport disciplines, including: Biathlon

Downhill

Super-G

Skeleton

Short track

2-man bobsled

Ski jumping

Ski cross

Snowboard cross

Curling