Wildgate Will Launch New Emergence Update Next Week

Wildgate: Emergence will arrive next week, giving the game several new additions, modes, and more as part of its latest update

Indie game developer Moonshot Games and publisher Dreamhaven have confirmed the details for the next major update coming to Wildgate, as Emergence arrives next week. This is the first major update for the spacefaring crew-based first-person shooter, as players will be getting a number of highly-requested additions to the game. This includes two new game modes withj Treasure Hunt and Fleet Battle, the new Psionic prospector known as "Charlie, the Outlaw," both a new solo and two-person crew ship, the ability to create custom game lobbies, and other upgrades. We have mroe details below and the latest dev video above as the content launches on November 19, 2025.

Wildgate: Emergence

Treasure Hunt Game Mode: Enter the Reach, salvage valuable treasure, and escape without getting blown up! In this slightly more relaxed looting expedition across the Reach, fight AI ships, complete quests, gather treasure, and extract whenever you choose to turn your haul into rewards.

Enter the Reach, salvage valuable treasure, and escape without getting blown up! In this slightly more relaxed looting expedition across the Reach, fight AI ships, complete quests, gather treasure, and extract whenever you choose to turn your haul into rewards. Fleet Battle Game Mode: Engage in point-based 3v3 ship battles where you win by gaining points through blasting other players and respawning ships, or securing multiple Artifacts. Jump straight into the action, battle for control of Artifacts, respawn, and keep the fight going.

Engage in point-based 3v3 ship battles where you win by gaining points through blasting other players and respawning ships, or securing multiple Artifacts. Jump straight into the action, battle for control of Artifacts, respawn, and keep the fight going. Psionic Prospector, Charlie: Psionic being Charlie joins the Wildgate roster in Emergence. Charlie can instantly revive allies without channeling, teleport to allies within 150 meters, and is healed by cosmic storms, radiation, fire, and shock fields.

Psionic being Charlie joins the Wildgate roster in Emergence. Charlie can instantly revive allies without channeling, teleport to allies within 150 meters, and is healed by cosmic storms, radiation, fire, and shock fields. Outlaw Solo or Two-Person Crew Ship: Jump into the pilot's seat of the Outlaw, a ship that can be played solo or with two people, that is resistant to boarding and specializes in speed.

Jump into the pilot's seat of the Outlaw, a ship that can be played solo or with two people, that is resistant to boarding and specializes in speed. Custom Game Lobbies: A long-requested feature since launch, Custom Lobbies allow you to host your own Wildgate matches. When playing in Artifact Brawl mode, you can create a lobby, set a few basic options, and invite friends (or rivals)!

