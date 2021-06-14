Will Meloetta Be Shiny At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?

Pokémon GO has begun to tease releases for their upcoming GO Fest 2021. Due to the presence of musical notes in the initial graphic for the event, the game's loyal community has long since figured out that the Mythical Pokémon to be release via Special Research during GO Fest 2021 is Meloetta. However, a new graphic has the same community wondering… will it be Shiny Meloetta?

First, I have to say… when I saw this graphic and witnessed how many comments were inquiring if Meloetta would be released in its Shiny form, I was beyond skeptical. People had noticed sparkles on the graphic, which I thought could easily be a coincidence. However, upon a closer look… the sparkles are the exact design of the sparkle symbol that indicates when a Pokémon is Shiny. Upon looking even further, the Shiny symbol shows up three times in the graphic. What this unobservant writer had initially thought was a stretch now seemed to be all but confirmed. This is a very specific and purposeful tease.

Here's what I think is going to happen.

Historically, GO Fests tend to go like this. They'll release a Mythical Pokémon during the event for ticketed players. Then, they'll release a Special Research free for all players a couple of months later for them to get that same Mythical. Those who already participated at GO Fest and have the Mythical can play but instead of receiving another Mythical Pokémon, they'll receive Candy for that Pokémon. I believe, now that we're getting Shiny Mythicals through events like the Shiny Celebi research and Shiny Mew through the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event… that we will begin to receive Shiny Mythicals through GO Fest, and then the standard version of the Mythical through the free Research rather than Candy.

If you have differing thoughts, I'd love to see your theories on his this will shake out in Pokémon GO in the comments below.