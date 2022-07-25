Will Mimikyu Be Released In Pokémon GO's 2022 Halloween Event?

Will Mimikyu be released during Pokémon GO's 2022 Halloween Event? Signs point to "yes." Let's take a look at what's to come with perhaps the most beloved Ghost in the Pokémon world.

Mimikyu is beloved due to its tragic backstory. Mimikyu is a Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon that simply wants to be loved. It recognizes the likability of Pikachu and the popularity of this Pokémon's merch, so Mimikyu fashioned a costume in an attempt to look like Pikachu. Mimikyu is protective over the rag that it wears, as it doesn't want to be seen in its true form. This is partly because Mimikyu's true form is known to give those who behold it a serious illness.

Mimikyu and its story have become one of the most popular additions to the Pokémon mythos from the Sun & Moon era. The popularity of this species makes the idea of its eventual release in Pokémon GO packed with hype, but the truth is, we have not yet been given information regarding when it may come out… but we have a strong hint that suggests Halloween 2022.

First, it appears on the official Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary artwork. This isn't always a guarantee of a release within that year, but it's certainly historically a strong indication of an upcoming drop. And what better time for Mimikyu than the normally Ghost-themed Halloween Event that is already in the midst of an Alola reveal?

If all that wasn't enough, look at what Niantic is trying to do. They are structuring events and adding new content that is explicitly created in hopes to get players on the move again, exploring the real world. The Halloween Event is generally the single most anticipated annual event in Pokémon GO's arsenal so, on a year where the type of content coming out matters to Niantic developers most, why not go all out and release this fan-favorite?