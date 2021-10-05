Will Niantic & WB Games Abandon Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

Is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in trouble? Normally, Niantic and WB Games offer a forum post with information regarding events ahead of the event. This is especially true for Brilliant Events. Now, we are a full day into the latest Into The Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 and nothing has been posted. No guides for players, no information, nothing. The only reference to the event, which is indeed live, is a one-sentence mention in their October calendar. If you look to Niantic's social media page for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on Twitter @HPWizardsUnite, there is nothing there either. Not even a promotional image. All of the information gathered below is instead from influencers who have a direct line of communication with the developers who seem to have forgotten that this game has a player base, as dwindling as that player base is.

Here's what we know about the Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Timing: Monday, October 4th – Monday, October 11th, 2021

New Brilliant Foundables and where to find them: Brilliant Common Welsh Green – Oddity encounter on the map Brilliant Blast-Ended Skrewt – map encounter Brilliant Amos Diggory – Wizarding Challenges Brilliant Transfigured Draco Malfoy – rewarded upon completion of the Special Assignment Brilliant Starting Cannon – Portkeys and/or rewarded upon completion of the Bonus Assignment

Other boosted Foundables: Mad-Eye Moody Goblet of Fire Quidditch Captain Harry Potter Pensieve Baby Troll Quidditch Captain Cedric Diggory



Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown of the Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment and Bonus Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. While the official sources are oddly mum about the information, Bleeding Cool is here to keep the witches and wizards working to preserve the Statute of Secrecy apprised of everything going on in this game. Could this be a sinking ship? Unfortunately, maybe. We'll see it through to the end, though, with fingers crossed that Niantic and WB Games will correct course and attempt to build the game rather than shutting out its fanbase.