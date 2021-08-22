Will Pokémon GO Release Hisuian Forms & Evolutions?

During this week's Pokémon Presents, new regional variant forms and evolutions were added for multiple species appearing in the 2022 release Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This open-world role-playing game will task the player with exploring the Sinnoh region before it became the Sinnoh region. During this time, it was called Hisui. At the time, the Hisui region produced regional variants and evolutions that haven't been seen since, including Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Braviary, Basculegion (an evolution of Basculin), and Wyrdeer (an evolution of Stantler). What many are wondering, though… is will these ever make their way into Pokémon GO?

Come on, dude. You know the answer. Yes! Of course, they will. What this article is really about is speculating when they'll roll out in the game. Looking to the history of Niantic's releases in Pokémon GO shows a pattern of the Pokémon Company using this popular mobile game to tie-in with releases in their other branches. In honor of Let's GO! we saw Meltan released. In honor of the Crown Tundra, we saw Galarian Ponyta and Sirfetch'd released. As promotion for the as-of-yet-unreleased movie Secrets of the Jungle featuring Shiny Celebi, we saw Shiny Celebi released. There is a distinct pattern here, which makes me personally believe that we will see at least one of these forms released as a promotional campaign when Legends: Arceus itself is released. That could mean that we'll see a small Hiui dex added to the Pokémon GO Pokédex in under a year from now. Kind of crazy!

None of this is confirmed, of course, as we are just now hearing about the existence of these species at all. It'll be a good long while before we hear anything about any 2022 content in GO, but it's fun to speculate. I'd love to see your thoughts in the comments below. When do you think these will arrive in Pokémon GO? Will they come out along with Legends: Arceus or will they be held until later?