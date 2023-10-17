Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games, Windjammers 2 | Tagged: windjammers

Windjammers 2 Receives All-New Free DLC Update

Dotemu has some new awesome content available for Windjammers 2, as you can download a completely free DLC update right now.

Developer and publisher Dotemu has released a new free DLC addition to Windjammers 2, giving it some awesome content. The game is primarily giving you two new playable characters, each of whom does not play like the rest of the roster, so you'll have some new moves to master and challenges to overcome. You'll also see some new modes, more training, and a few other awesome options. You can check out the full dev notes on the additions below, along with a new trailer showing some of it off.

"Making her debut into the Flying Power Disc Federation is Jamma GX03, an android whose well-balanced power and speed can rival the best on the court. Major sponsor Todemu created Jamma GX03 to combat a drop in audience numbers, but in doing so, their creation promises to herald a new era of competition in the prestigious windjamming sport, and she's already showing promise as a fan favorite. Also joining the roster is Polish Anna Szalinski, an orphan who grew up in the circus before running away. Honing her skills as a slower but extremely powerful weightlifter, she is determined to win the cup and use her newfound position in order to defend animals and take revenge on the circuses who mistreat them."

"Master these new characters in two new modes hitting Windjammers 2 today: Lessons and Practice. Lessons allow jammers to learn all the moves in a How To Play mode, taking deep dives into Movement, Shots (lob, curbed, slap, and drop), Jumps, and Super Shots. Practice mode lets players jam against a CPU via a plethora of settings, including Force service, a range of difficulty levels, and more. Major new online features make their debut in today's free update – Lobbies and full Crossplay. Join or create a Lobby to play with friends via a password and utilize a variety of settings to create the ultimate frenemy group of jammers. Crossplay allows players on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation jammers to join Steam and Xbox players in online matches. A note for players on all platforms: Online ranking will be erased and go back to zero with the new features now available, so prestige and glory are now back up for grabs across all territories and platforms."

