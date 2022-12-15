Winter Holiday 2022 Part 1 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

Today, the highly anticipated Winter Holiday 2022 event kicks off in Pokémon GO. This is just Part 1 of the two-part event, which will also include a special Winter Wonderland event-within-an-event happening during Christmas that we don't know much about yet. Let's take a look at the details of this exciting first part.

Here is what is happening in Pokémon GO during the Winter Holiday 2022 Part 1 event:

Date and time: Today, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time

: Winter Carnival Pikachu New Shiny drop : Shiny Bergmite, Winter Carnival Pikachu

: Shiny Bergmite, Winter Carnival Pikachu New Mega drop : Mega Glalie

: Mega Glalie Wild spawns: Winter Carnival Pikachu, Holiday Scarf Spheal, Swinub, Delibird, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, Cubchoo, and Bergmite. Holiday Bells Stantler, Alolan Vulpix, and Cryogonal are listed as rare spawns.

Sneasel, Smoochum, Amaura, Bergmite, Crabrawler. Raids: Tier One: Winter Carnival Pikachu, Holiday Scarf Spheal, Alolan Vulpix, Galarian Darmanitan Tier Three: Undersea Holiday Outfit Glaceon, Holiday Bells Stantler, Lapras, Cloyster Tier Five: Cobalion Mega Raids: Mega Glalie

Featured Attacks: When caught during the event, Cobalion will know Sacred Sword.

When caught during the event, Cobalion will know Sacred Sword. Field Research task encounters: Winter Carnival Pikachu, Holiday Scarf Spheal, Holiday Bells Stantler, Alolan Vulpix, Seel, Shellder, Jynx, and Crabrawler. Undersea Holiday Outfit Glaceon and Sneasel are marked as rare tasks. Abomasnow Mega Energy will also be available through tasks.

Ticketed Research: Niantic has also announced a ticketed Timed Research for $5, writing: For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research*. Complete the research tasks to earn an event-themed avatar pose! Other Timed Research rewards include: Two Incubators One Incense Abomasnow Mega Energy Various event-themed Pokémon encounters IMPORTANT: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. *Please note that the Winter Holiday Timed Research Ticket will only be available in the in-game shop from December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. until December 30, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time!

