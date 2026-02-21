Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envar Games, Witchspire

Witchspire Has Released a Steam Next Fest Demo

Indie game developer and publisher Envar Games has confirmed that the free demo for Witchspire will be a part of Steam Next Fest. This is a survival-crafting adventure title in a world where magic is everywhere, and so are the dangers. You will need to befriend creatures and have them battle for you to defend your sanctuary, either alone or with friends in co-op. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demo is available right now.

Witchspire

Prepare to get lost in the hand-crafted world of Witchspire, a co-op open world witch adventure where you and your friends assume the roles of novice witches and wizards striving to find their way home in a magical land where an ancient darkness rises.

Survival Made Magical: Call forth forests when you're short on timber, spirit jump up ledges, blink out of the way of attacks, and send out magical pickaxes to do the tedious work.

Call forth forests when you're short on timber, spirit jump up ledges, blink out of the way of attacks, and send out magical pickaxes to do the tedious work. Befriend Diverse Familiars: The wilderness is filled with fascinating creatures; defeat them in battle and collect their spirits to tame familiars. Build long-term bonds and guide their growth to support your play style and needs.

The wilderness is filled with fascinating creatures; defeat them in battle and collect their spirits to tame familiars. Build long-term bonds and guide their growth to support your play style and needs. Conjure a New Home: Use astral projection to untether yourself from gravity, allowing for free movement as you build the perfect home to suit your coven's needs.

Use astral projection to untether yourself from gravity, allowing for free movement as you build the perfect home to suit your coven's needs. The Ancients & Corruption: Falling comets, corrupted spirits and deadly creatures lurk in the shadows, waiting. You must keep your wits about you, and prepare for whatever darkness stirs beneath the surface.

Falling comets, corrupted spirits and deadly creatures lurk in the shadows, waiting. You must keep your wits about you, and prepare for whatever darkness stirs beneath the surface. Find Your Strength in Numbers: Dive into a cosmos of customization where a branching tech tree, player levelling, and varied crafting options give every witch a part to play in uncovering the mystery of the Witchspire. Start on your path with unique outfits and abilities by joining a coven, from the brave Cloudpiercers, to the mystical Foretellers.

