Wizards Unite Department Of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 Review

The highly anticipated Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event concludes today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite with "Part 2" of the event. Let's take a look back on what Niantic's game, which functions as a continuation of the Harry Potter novels, had to offer players with the second week of tasks.

The storyline for the first week of the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event was interesting, with major teases and reveals. Fans of the books were sure to be thrilled by quest dialogue that showed Hermione, after the events of the series, looking back on that fateful night from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. That was brought up to a new level for Week 2, which brought Harry Potter himself into focus. A major reveal about the way that the Calamity, the game's magical event that led to the Foundables and Confoundables, works.

As far as the tasks that unlocked this storyline, this event's Special Assignment quest was challenging but doable. The XP portions of the tasks were the most difficult, as they led to grinding Wizarding Challenges and either returning a ton of Brilliant Traces or getting Brilliant Family XP from Portkeys if players wanted to walk. Overall, while difficult, the task was fun and rewarding.

The event's Registry page was beautifully designed and looks terrific with the Brilliant effect, with a standout being the Brilliant Prophecy Orbs. As with last week, the ways to hunt these Brilliant Foundables so that they could be placed in the Registry were varied and interesting, with Harry Potter and the Orbs found in the wild, the Masked Death Eater in Wizarding Challenges, Ginny Weasley through Portkeys and the Bonus Assignment, and Hermione as the ultimate goal through the main event assignment.

With the story getting more interesting and the gameplay offering a varied experience that works both for players that explore the real world while playing and those that play remotely from home, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Brilliant Events are a blast.