Wonder Woman 1984 Version Comes To Injustice 2 Mobile

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios will be adding the Wonder Woman 1984 version of the character to Injustice 2 Mobile. As both a nod to the film, the franchise, the character, and to get some extra fun out of the game, the character's Golden Armor will be added to the game for you to snag, which will boost all of your stats when equipped except for Utility. Which makes sense since it's a giant piece of gold armor with wings. There will also be a few special events held within the game that you can read more about below as it all will coincide with the release of the film in theaters and on HBO Max.

NEW – Wonder Woman's Divine Holiday Calendar (Dec. 15)

Starting December 15th, Wonder Woman will bring 15 days of holiday celebrations featuring an assortment of free festive surprises including Power Gems, Sim Chips, Account Energy and Credits. New holiday store items will be released as well, and players can check back daily for new deals. NEW – Rise of Krypton: Solo Raid Event (Dec. 18)

Beginning December 18th, players at level 20+ can enter this limited-time event to vanquish Boss Collector of Worlds Superman with all-new powerful Artifacts that contain his greatest weakness, Kryptonite. Defeating bosses will reward Artifact Prize Chests, new Rise of Krypton Profile Portraits, full Hero unlocks and more. Beating the event will reward the Kryptonite Spear. New to this Solo Raid Event, Artifacts bonuses will now be applied to all members of a team, not just the Hero who has it equipped.

NEW – Reforge Tokens (Coming Soon)

Coming soon, the new Epic Artifact Reforge will grant a higher chance of rolling Epic Chance Effects, while the new Rare Gear Reforge will grant a higher chance of Rare Chance Effects.