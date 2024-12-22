Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, Wooloo

Wooloo Gets a Holiday Costume in Pokémon GO Holiday 2024 Part 2

Shiny Cetoddle and Wooloo wearing holiday attire debut in Pokémon GO for the Holiday 2024 Event Part 2, which begins today.

Niantic continues their strangely un-iced Holiday Events with Holiday Event Part 2, beginning today in Pokémon GO.

Here's what's happening for the Holiday 2024 Part 2 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, December 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Date and time: Sunday, December 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

There are no new species, but we do have a new costume for Wooloo. Wooloo will appear wearing holiday attire and it can evolve into Dubwool wearing holiday attire. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. Shiny release: Cetoddle will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. The odds of encountering Shiny Cetoddle will be increased when encountering Cetoddle in raids.

Wild Spawns: Niantic continues to shirk tradition. Part 1 of the normally Ice-themed event focused mostly on Fire-types and now Part 2 focuses primarily on Dark-types and Electric-types for some reason. The event's wild spawns include Alolan Rattata (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Galarian Zigzagoon (can be Shiny), Blitzle (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), Tynamo (can be Shiny), and Wooloo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Absol (can be Shiny).

Niantic continues to shirk tradition. Part 1 of the normally Ice-themed event focused mostly on Fire-types and now Part 2 focuses primarily on Dark-types and Electric-types for some reason. The event's wild spawns include Alolan Rattata (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Galarian Zigzagoon (can be Shiny), Blitzle (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), Tynamo (can be Shiny), and Wooloo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Absol (can be Shiny). Incense Encounters: Snorlax (can be Shiny), Blitzle (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), Lampent, and Wooloo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny) on December 22, 24, and 26 Togetic (can be Shiny), Galarian Zigzagoon (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and Cetoddle (can be Shiny) on December 23, 25, and 27

Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon 50% more XP from Raid Battles. Extended Daily Incense: From Wednesday, December 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Daily Adventure Incense will last twice as long. Happy adventuring, Trainers! Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Event-themed Collection Challenges will award Stardust, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and encounters with event-themed species PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed Pokémon

Raids: Tier One: Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Litwick (can be Shiny), Cetoddle (increased Shiny rate) Tier Three: Snorlax (can be Shiny), Banette (can be Shiny), Zebstrika, Toucannon Tier Five: Altered Forme Giratina beginning December 26th at 10:00 a.m. Mega Raids: Mega Latias (can be Shiny) until December 26 at 10:00 a.m. Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny) beginning December 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Paid Timed Research: For $5 USD, you'll be able to purchase this questline which will include a Glacial Lure Module, two Incense, a Wooloo Jacket avatar item, and encounters with Wooloo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny). Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

For $5 USD, you'll be able to purchase this questline which will include a Glacial Lure Module, two Incense, a Wooloo Jacket avatar item, and encounters with Wooloo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny). Niantic writes:

