World Championship Boxing Manager 2 Planned For Console Release Ziggurat Interactive confirmed this week that World Championship Boxing Manager 2 will be getting a console release.

Ziggurat Interactive and Mega Cat Studios confirmed they are planning to release World Championship Boxing Manager 2 onto consoles this May. The game came out for PC back in January and has been a pretty decent hit for the company as the sequel pushes you to the limit to train the next great world champion of boxing. The console version will basically be the same version as PC, with all of the updates and content added to the game to date. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as the game will be released for all three major consoles on May 17th, 2023.

"Brought to life with hand-drawn 32-bit visuals, World Championship Boxing Manager 2 is the official sequel to its 1991 predecessor. Players will enlist promising amateur competitive fighters and train them from the ground up on their path to the world championship. They'll manage their training schedules — including fitness training — to create the best balance for their roster. To keep them on the path to glory, they'll also need to hire the best staff, gain supporters at all levels, and promote their fighters. The game features former pro boxers Rocky Marciano, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Sue "Tiger Lily" Fox as boxers within the game, along with a roster of fantastic fictional fighters, coaches, and training staff. A well-managed team will rise to the top, but one misstep will lead to a TKO!"