World Of Warcraft Classic Hardcore Has Launched Solo-Self Found

World Of Warcraft Classic Hardcore players have something new to challenge them as you can now access Solo-Self Found mode.

Begin anew with a level one character and tackle Azeroth with strict self-imposed restrictions.

Self-Found mode limits player interactions: no trading, mail, or Auction House usage.

Deactivate Self-Found anytime via an Apprentice Watcher, but it’s a one-way switch-off.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new update for World Of Warcraft Classic Hardcore, as you can now play the Solo-Self Found mode. For those who have not been following along recently for this new addition, Self-Found Mode is a way to opt into certain gameplay features that you can only get to through the Hardcore realm character creation screen. You have to create a new level one character and will essentially join the game with a "Self-Found Adventurer" buff, which alerts others that you have additional restrictions you choose to place on yourself. Basically, making the game harder on yourself for the sake of challenge. We have a few snippets from the devs below and you can get the full rundown from their latest blog.

World Of Warcraft Classic Hardcore – Solo-Self Found

Players can choose to take on this new mode of play beginning at level 1 by selecting the option at character creation. While in this mode, players will be restricted from sending or receiving mail from other players, buying, or selling on the Auction House, or trading in any way (including giving or receiving items or enchantments.) While Self-Found mode is activated, you'll see a new buff applied to your character. Characters with Self-Found mode on will also show a small icon in the character selection screen.

To turn off this mode of play, Alliance players can visit an Apprentice Watcher in Ironforge (Hall of Explorers) or Darnassus (Moon Temple) and Horde players can visit an Apprentice Watcher in Orgrimmar (near the PvP vendors) or in Undercity (The Apothecarium). Keep in mind that once you turn off Self-Found, you will not be able to turn it back on. It will all be up to you and your ability to explore, gather, and create everything you need to survive in Azeroth…all on your own.

