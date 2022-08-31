World Of Warcraft Esports Adds Two New Events For 2022

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed two new events being added to the esports schedule for World Of Warcraft, each offering something different. Ahead of the release of Dragonflight, the team will be holding the Xy'mox's Charity Cache, in which two of the top PvE guilds will face off for $100k to go toward their selected charities. Meanwhile, they will also be holding their first Solo Shuffle tournament in which the top DPS and Healers will for over a $100k prize pool. We have more info on both below, as well as dates and info on where you can see them during the month of September.

Xy'mox's Charity Cache

Xy'mox has been experimenting with the Fated Powers and is putting two of the best WoW guilds to the test to raise money for AbleGamers and Direct Relief. On September 10 – 11, Echo and Team Liquid will be visiting Castle Nathria and Sepulcher of the First Ones, live on YouTube and Twitch. Each guild will have to defeat select bosses as quickly as possible to earn their respective charities a share of the $100,000 (USD) donation pool. But there will be a few twists and turns that Xy'mox has prepared:

Instead of the usual Fated Power rotation, all bosses will have at least two Fated Powers activated. Double the power, double the fun!

Each raid will have two checkpoints which will grant an amount to donate to their charity, with a higher amount going to the guild that reaches the checkpoint first.

To up the fun, the guild that reaches a checkpoint first will receive a Fated Curse modifier that will make one of the next encounters even more chaotic.

Charities

The EU titans will be playing for Direct Relief, whose mission is "to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay."

The epic North American guild will be playing for AbleGamers, a charitable organization "creating opportunities that enable play in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities."

World Of Warcraft Solo Shuffle Showdown

Ahead of Solo Shuffle gaining a ranked mode in Dragonflight, we're introducing the brawl's first-ever competitive event, the Solo Shuffle Showdown! This is a 3-day invitational tournament where your favorite EU and NA Arena players will compete September 23 – 25 to see who's the best Solo Shuffle player and a share of the $100,000 (USD) prize pool, live on YouTube and Twitch. On September 23 (EU) and 24 (NA), 36 players from each region will play three Solo Shuffle matches, divided into six lobbies of six players, with random seeding taking place following each match.

The top 12 from each region will advance to the Finals on September 25, where each player will compete in two more matches. After these two, the six players with the highest scores will play one last match, where the two winners (one DPS and one Healer) will be crowned. The participants will be selected from a mix of Arena World Championship competitors, rated PvP ladders, and members of the PvP community. Stay tuned to learn who will be participating in the Solo Shuffle Showdown!