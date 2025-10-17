Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: World of Warcraft: Legion Remix

World of Warcraft Opens Limited-Time Murloc's Fast Food Joint

World of Warcraft has a new pop-up fast food experience happening in Los Angeles this weekend, as you can get food at Murloc's

Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with pop-culture food group Chain to open a special World of Warcraft pop-up fast food joint in Los Angeles this weekend. To celebrate the launch of World of Warcraft: Legion Remix, the two have opened a food joint in Silverlake where you can get custom items themed around the latest throwback expansion of the game. The catch: you need to call in advance and get tickets to get in the door. So this is literally a thing for diehard fans with money to burn for a unique experience. We have more details from the announcement below, including how you can get in if you happen to be in the area.

World of Warcraft – Murloc's

"We wanted to design a meal that, at first glance, seemed like a classic American fast food order, but upon closer look, revealed itself as distinctly Warcraft – something a human, elf, or orc would be nostalgic for." said Nicholas Kraft, Chief Creative Officer of Chain. "To bring those flavors of Azeroth to Earth, Chain collaborated with Chef Jared Dowling (Doto Silverlake, Winston House Venice), who set out to create "the sort of fast food tavern I imagine one might stumble into in Azeroth," says Dowling. "Bringing the flavors of medieval style meat like Wild Boar seemed like the perfect fit for this Tavern-style burger. The whiskey caramelized onions and a nutty and rich cheese all come together for a hearty bite."

The inaugural Murloc's menu includes three signature dishes:

The Felfired Boar Burger : A tavern-style burger made with wild boar, whiskey-caramelized onions, Comté cheese, and bright green Fel Sauce – a tangy, creamy, vibrant green condiment – served on a midnight black charcoal sesame bun.

: A tavern-style burger made with wild boar, whiskey-caramelized onions, Comté cheese, and bright green Fel Sauce – a tangy, creamy, vibrant green condiment – served on a midnight black charcoal sesame bun. Fries El Pollo Grande : A fiery spin on loaded fries, seasoned with chicken salt, topped with crispy chicken crackling, pub cheese, Fel Sauce, pickle chunks and fennel pollen.

: A fiery spin on loaded fries, seasoned with chicken salt, topped with crispy chicken crackling, pub cheese, Fel Sauce, pickle chunks and fennel pollen. The Mrglmrgl: A decadent soft serve that would be served at the Bar & Gill in Nazjatar. Salted Caramel soft serve topped with chocolate brownie bites, blue Mana Shards, molasses drizzle, and umami-rich bonito fish floss.

To complement the feast, Thunderbolt of Echo Park has designed three Azeroth-inspired cocktails, each served in a collectible '90s-era fast food cup. Murloc's celebrates the launch of World of Warcraft: Legion Remix, This event allows players to relive the Legion expansion with accelerated progression, an extensive array of rewards, and new content rolling out in phases until the event ends on January 19th, 2026 Tickets to the event are $50/pp and include the full meal, cocktails, and collectibles. To score an invite, guests must be on Chain's invite list by calling or texting (505) 552-4246.

Chain's newest adventure with Blizzard continues its streak of blockbuster-inspired collaborations, following immersive dining experiences inspired by Disney's Moana 2, Sony's I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Paramount's Scream VI and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Like everything Chain does, Murloc's turns nostalgia into a full-sensory experience – this time with a side of Fel Sauce.

