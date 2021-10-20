World Of Warcraft's The Great Push Season 2 Will Launch In December

Blizzard Entertainment revealed their plans for the second season of World Of Warcraft's The Great Push, which will kick off this December. The latest installment of their esports competition, the Mythic Dungeon International, signups will be taking place until the end of November with the tournament eventually happening after several rounds of play from December 10th-12th, being broadcast live on both YouTube and Twitch. This particular competition will look beyond the standard formats as they look to expand PvE competition. We got the details of how to sign up below and the full calendar of events.

For Season 2 we are evolving The Great Push to make it even better than before! We're once again asking teams to push Keystones across six dungeons; in addition to four from Shadowlands, we are time walking all the way back to Legion for the remaining two! While only six teams will make it to the main event and compete for their share of the $20,000 (USD) prize pool, all registered teams that complete under time the two dungeons within the Proving Grounds will receive the exclusive Tormented Banner of the Opportune to use in-game! Read on for everything you need to know, including exciting changes, to compete in The Great Push Season 2 and show everyone you are the best dungeon-running team in the world. How World Of Warcraft's The Great Push Works Any team of five players can register to compete on Gamebattles.

Teams will compete in the initial qualifier phase, the Proving Grounds, on December 3-5, where teams will be given two dungeon keystone combinations to push to the highest difficulty they can reach on the tournament realm.

The top six teams from the qualifier will be invited to the main tournament, where they will compete across the different Shadowlands and Legion dungeons to push their keystones as high as possible. Four dungeons will be revealed at the start of Day 1; One more dungeon will be revealed at the start of Day 2; The final dungeon will be revealed at the start of Day 3.

To keep the stakes high, the bottom team at the end of each day will be eliminated, resulting in only four teams advancing to Day 3 and their shot at the championship.

The winning team will be the one who has the highest overall score for dungeons pushed and will be crowned the champion.

There are no pre-requisites required to play in the tournament, teams can sign up for The Great Push Season 2 until Monday, November 29!