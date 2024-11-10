Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chasing Rats Games, Worship

Worship Releases New Trailer Promoting Free Steam Demo

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming action strategy game Worship, as there's now a free demo you can play right now on Steam

Article Summary Discover Worship's gameplay with a new trailer showcasing its cult-like strategy dynamics.

Try out a free Steam demo offering an hour of exciting gameplay and story elements.

Convert followers, gain power, and complete divine tasks to spread your influence.

Enjoy chaotic multiplayer co-op with up to four players in a blasphemous world.

Indie game developer and publisher Chasing Rats Games released a new trailer for their upcoming game Worship, promoting a free demo you can play right now on Steam. The trailer basically gives a better idea of what you'll experience with the gameplay, as they show off more of the mechanics and combat of this cult-tastic title. The demo gives you about an hour of gameplay where you'll get to experience some of the story and different parts of gameplay, without giving away too much. Enjoy the trailer above as the demo is live for you to download.

Worship

In Worship, every good leader needs a following. The larger your following, the more powerful you are. After converting followers (step one for any good leader of the occult), spread your influence and gain power by making offerings, solving puzzles and slaying enemies. Draw powerful ritual sites using your blood – or the blood of your followers (what are they there for if not for sacrifice?) Use these dynamic blood-sites to instigate horrendous death upon heretics and complete orders bestowed to you from the gods to gain even more power over those who would oppose you (and those who don't!)

Directing your devoted followers is a big responsibility, and you will need to use your time at your base strategically: make offerings, replenish your health and upgrade your powers. Finally, pray at the alter to receive a special Test of Faith that, once completed, allows you to be one step closer to your ultimate goal: the end of the world. Worship is blasphemous fun, taking players through a visually unique and thematically horrible world where body counts and creative sacrifice are rewarded above all else. With up to four player co-op, things get as chaotic as they do bloody for a murderous good time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!