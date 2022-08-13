Wreckfest Confirmed For Mobile Release This Year

For a long time this gaming pearl was only available on PCs and Consoles. But times are changing: After THQ Nordic ported this neck-breaking, dust-eating, sheet-metal-bending mayhem to the Nintendo Switch it was up to the pros at HandyGames to free this gas-guzzling classic from its immobile confines to roam free on the mobile platforms. Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line, and brand-new ways for metal to bend – These are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in Wreckfest, with its true-to-life physics simulation once brought into this world by legendary developer Bugbear Entertainment!

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors, and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there. Now experience the fast computing power and furious physics of a game – only thought possible on dedicated high-powered machines – on the screen of your mobile device! You gotta feel the need, the need for speed, and go full throttle wherever you go!