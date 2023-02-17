Wrestling With Emotions Will Be Coming Out Later This Year Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid On The Block has now been confirmed for release sometime in the latter half of 2023.

Indie developer Team Lazerbeam and publisher Prismatika have confirmed Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid On The Block is due out later in 2023. The team released a new video that you can watch at the bottom going over the development for the game, and showing off some new additions they've included since the last update. You also get a bit of a run-through of what the game will be about in a more detailed fashion. While there's no confirmed window, it is cool to know they're aiming for release sometime before the end of 2023. Enjoy the video!

"The year is 1994. Wrestling is radder than ever. You just landed your dream gig, performing alongside your heroes in Wrestling With Emotions! The big boss, Manny McMan, is just looking for another low-level jobber and your coach Major Malfunction doesn't see much potential in you. Guess you'll just have to prove them wrong! Or you could be a total slacker? It's your call! Befriend, seduce, enrage and bodyslam a diverse cast of adorable muscle cuties to build the friendships and rivalries that will take you from new kid to the next Wrestling With Emotions superstar! Do you want to be a muscle-bound himbo? Do you dream of being the most elegant warrior in the ring? Do you want to put the attitude back into wrestling?"

"Maybe you just want to blow audiences away with your theatrics? In Wrestling With Emotions you can do it all! There are no wrong choices in this story that celebrates individuality, and rewards every player with their own absurd adventure! Meaningful choices and role-playing take center stage as you build your dream wrestler! Attract the perfect partner as you pump up your MEAT (Muscle, Elegance, Attitude & Theatrics)! Shape a unique personality by growing your BONES (Bodacious, Open, Nervous Easy Going & Steadfast)! Develop your own wrestling style with your GUTS (Grabby, Uppies, Throws and Strikes). Combine MEAT, BONES & GUTS to create brand-new power moves and finishers! On your path to becoming a legend, who will stand in your way and who will fight by your side? Only you can find out!"