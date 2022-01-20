WWE 2K22 Reveals Rey Mysterio As Cover Performer

2K Games revealed the cover art for the next installment of WWE 2K22, as Rey Mysterio will be the performer donning the latest box art. The reveal shows the veteran superstar adorn in various colors trailing off his gear as he jumps into action. Mysterio will serve as the performer who will be on both the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition of the game. Meanwhile, the company will also be selling the nWo 4-Life Digital Edition, which will feature the primary members of the legendary WCW faction who recently were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

While it seems like this was a really cool moment for Rey, and he should be super proud to take on the role of the cover performer for the game, it does feel a bit odd that neither WWE or 2K Games chose to give this to someone newer on the roster. The previous incarnation (WWE 2K20) had two of the company's main champions last time with Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns. 2K19 had AJ Styles (who was on fire the previous year) and 2K18 had Seth Rollins. This feels like a step backward to an already established star to get the game over, especially after the last one did so poorly. We're not knocking Rey or taking anything from him, but this clearly feels like a move by both companies to put something familiar out there than to highlight newer talent.

We have more info on the game below released by the developers as well as the latest trailer down at the bottom.

From the redesigned gameplay engine to new controls and upgraded visuals, WWE 2K22 is set to look, feel, play, and "Hit Different." The engine, coupled with WWE 2K's most stunning graphics to date, ensures an unprecedented level of realism for the franchise. Alongside an updated and intuitive control scheme, as well as an immersive presentation and varied camera angles, players will feel the pressure and reward of every punch, kick, and slam. Popular game modes including the returning 2K Showcase – starring Rey Mysterio – incorporate new features and updates, allowing players to relive the iconic moments behind Mysterio's most famous matches. In MyRISE, players chart their own paths to superstardom. With Universe Mode and the upgraded Creation Suite, WWE 2K22 offers players the ability to fully customize their WWE experience down to the smallest details. From taking control over brands, premium live events, match results, rivalries, and more – or creating the ultimate custom Superstar personas, arenas, and championships – players can share all their creations with the global WWE 2K22 community with first-time-ever, cross-platform sharing. In addition, WWE 2K22 will introduce new modes to the WWE 2K experience: MyGM and MyFaction. In MyGM, players step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots on their way to building the biggest brand in the WWE Universe. From drafting the ultimate roster of WWE Superstars and Legends to developing iconic rivalries and championship showdowns, players will get the chance to take the reins and prove themselves on sports entertainment's biggest stages. With the franchise-first MyFaction mode, players can collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular updates, providing tremendous challenges and replay value.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats.

The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade '96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRise Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content (included in-box for physical copies only). The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 8, 2022 – three days early! Players who purchase the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade '96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

The nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFaction Evo Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will also be available from March 8, 2022 – three days early!

Pre-Order Bonuses: Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFaction Evo cards for Undertaker, plus MyFaction Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFaction Logo Card, Undertaker MyFaction Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFaction Nameplate Card. This pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WWE 2K22. It Hits Different. (Official Announce Trailer) (https://youtu.be/NYzxYzM3Rj8)