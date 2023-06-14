Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: 2k Games, wwe, WWE 2K, WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 Released Third DLC Featuring Harley Race

WWE Hall Of Famer and legendary champion Harley Race comes to WWE 2K23 in latest DLC, with four more NXT superstars.

2K Games has dropped the third DLC pack for WWE 2K23 this week, featuring the legendary multi-time world champion Harley Race. The Hall of Famer has been added in The Race to NXT Pack, which you can download right now as an individual purchase or as part of the seasonal pass. You're primarily getting Race, as he was the King Of The WWF/E back in the late '80s for that brief time he left the NWA. Which, I'm sure there are fans of it, but its one of the worst takes on the man ever. Here's hoping there's alternate attire of him from the NWA days in there as well. We have more info on the DLC below.

"Race is joined by four rising NXT Superstars also making their franchise debuts: Tony D'Angelo, the tough-as-nails leader of "The Family" Ivy Nile, the powerhouse female face of Diamond Mine, Wendy Choo, the perpetually tired fan-favorite, and Trick Williams the brash right-hand man to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. These Superstars bring more than 50 new moves and taunts into the game, which can also be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite. Each playable Superstar also comes with their own MyFACTION card, and DLC is available for individual purchase or as part of Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition of WWE 2K23."

"Also ongoing this month in WWE 2K23's MyFACTION game mode is an event pitting "The Island" against "The Dungeon." Through June 21, a series of unique match-ups will challenge players to step into the boots of several members of the legendary Anoaʻi wrestling family to take on members of the prestigious Hart wrestling family. The ultimate prize of an Amethyst Solo Sikoa card awaits those able to conquer the event. In addition, the Amethyst Token Market will open June 16, followed by a WWE SuperCard-themed Live Event rewarding an Amethyst Ricochet card on June 17, plus the Money In The Bank-themed "Cash-In Collective" card collection and a Live Event rewarding an Amethyst Eddie Guerrero card, both on June 23, offering an array of powerful new cards to add to players' factions. Also, the Faction Wars ladder will be extended on June 23 to offer even more challenges."

