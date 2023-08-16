Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: wwe, WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 Releases Final DLC With The Bad News U Pack

Wade Barrett, Eve Torres, and three NXT roster members join WWE 2K23 as the final additions in the last DLC pack for the game.

2K Games has released the final DLC pack made for WWE 2K23, as we're afraid there's some bad news in the new Bad News U Pack. Kind of a weird one to end on, as we thought they might go for more of a Hall Of Famer pack to end the DLCs, but you're getting two legends and three NXT wrestlers in this one. The pack includes former Intercontinental Champion and current Raw commentator Wade Barrett, former Divas Champion Eve Torres, and NXT roster members Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer, and Damon Kemp. The content also comes with a new contest and more, which we have the details for you below.

"2K recently announced the inaugural WWE 2K23 Hall of Champions Invitational. Eight WWE 2K NextMaker content creators put out a call to action to the community at large to find their tag team partner for a WWE 2K23 tournament. Community participants will be selected by submitting a promotional video on social media, to be judged by 2K and NextMakers based on criteria including originality, creativity, passion and skill demonstrated playing WWE 2K23. Those selected to participate will be paired with a NextMaker and begin play in an eight-team elimination bracket, "The Qualifier," which will consist of online play. After two rounds of play, the final two teams will advance to a physical event, "The Finals," with more details yet to come. To enter, community members must create an up to one minute, unique video around why they deserve to be selected to compete in the WWE 2K23 Hall of Champions Invitational, use the hashtags #WWE2K23, #HallOfChampions, and #contest, and post their video as a reply comment on WWE 2K's contest Tweet on Twitter, or post organically on their Instagram/TikTok channels (with hashtags and tagging @WWEGames)."

"Also coming this summer to WWE 2K23's MyFACTION game mode is the new Danger Zone Series 2 card collection arriving August 25, and the new Payback card collection set to arrive September 1. A new Evolution Hurts Live Event Faction Focus featuring members of the Hurt Business will run August 18-September 5, challenging players to use specific MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin cards as they battle to unlock a Diamond "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley apex reward card. The Ultimate Needle Movers event starring Rhea Ripley will run August 26-September 5, with a Diamond Chyna apex reward card. Additional Live Events will be available throughout the summer and fall."

