WWE 2K23 Reveals New Bad Bunny Edition Available Now

Can't get enough of Bad Bunny? For the first time, WWE 2K23 will have a musician get their own edition of the game, available now.

2K Games have revealed a new version of WWE 2K23 is being released as they have put together the all-new Bad Bunny Edition. A first for the franchise, and all of the 2K titles in general, as a musician has taken over the cover of one of their sports titles. But it isn't just any musician as Bad Bunny has claimed the charts across the globe and become an international superstar. He's even going to be on SNL tomorrow night as the host and musical guest. We have the full rundown of everything in this version as it is available to purchase now!

The Bad Bunny Edition is available today for $139.99 MSRP and includes the WWE 2K23 Icon Edition, as well as the Bad Bunny Superstar Pack, which features the following content:

New version of playable Bad Bunny, wearing the adidas Men's Tech Fall 2.0 Wrestling Shoe and clothing he wore at Backlash 2023;

Bad Bunny Diamond tier MyFACTION EVO card, which can upgrade to Pink Diamond;

Bad Bunny MyFACTION logo, nameplate and background;

LWO Puerto Rico shirt part for Superstar Creator;

15,000 VC.

The WWE 2K23 Icon Edition includes the following content:

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character, as well as a Ruby tier Bad Bunny MyFACTION card;

Ruthless Aggression Pack, featuring John Cena's early "Prototype" character, as well as "Leviathan" Batista, developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, the John Cena Legacy Championship and WrestleMania 22 Arena;

Emerald Paul Heyman MyFACTION Manager Card;

Three Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs;

Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs

Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs;

MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger.

For players who already own WWE 2K23, the Bad Bunny Superstar Pack is available today as a standalone purchase for $9.99 MSRP. The Bad Bunny Bundle is also available for $89.99 MSRP and includes the WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Standard Edition, the Bad Bunny Superstar Pack, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, and 32,500 VC.

Also coming this autumn to WWE 2K23's MyFACTION game mode is the new Clutch Time Miz Live Event, which runs October 19-October 26. In the Clutch Time Miz event players will use any Ruby male card to challenge Amethyst Miz from Fastlane and Miz '11 from Cash in Collective. By successfully defeating both versions of Miz, players can earn a Diamond Miz decked out in the jersey he wore when he hit a breathtaking half-court shot in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

