WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition Released To Honor John Cena

WWE 2K25 has a brand-new special edition available today, as players can purchase the Farewell Tour Edition made to honor John Cena

Article Summary WWE 2K25 launches the Farewell Tour Edition, celebrating John Cena's legendary wrestling career.

New playable characters include two John Cena personas, Brock Lesnar, and R-Truth as Ron Cena.

The Farewell Tour Edition comes in three packages with exclusive content and bonus VC.

Available now on PC and major consoles, each edition is packed with special rewards and cosmetic items.

2K Games has released a brand-new version of WWE 2K25 to send John Cena off in style, as players can get their hands on the Farewell Tour Edition. This is an all-out tribute to the man before he retires at the end of 2025 (although we highly doubt it because few retirements stick in pro-wrestling), as you can get some special content not found in other editions of the game. We have more details about it below as you can get it for PC and multiple consoles today.

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition

There are four playable Superstars in the Farewell Tour Edition Pack. Two new versions of John Cena himself include the WrestleMania 41 version, as well as the throwback Dr. of Thuganomics persona that first established Cena as a Superstar on the verge of greatness. One of Cena's most persistent and powerful rivals throughout the course of his career, Brock Lesnar makes his return to the WWE 2K franchise with an updated look, including cowboy hat and long hair. Making his WWE 2K franchise debut, the Ron Cena persona of R-Truth, as seen on Saturday Night's Main Event in tribute to his "childhood hero," dons a familiar red tee shirt and baseball cap, with a Cena-inspired moveset to match. Five Farewell Tour tee shirt cosmetic items round out the contents of the pack.

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition content is available in three packages:

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition includes both the Farewell Tour Edition Pack as well as the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition : Available for $149.99; The Farewell Tour Edition Pack ; The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack , which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite "Greatest Hits" Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. This pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 only; Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack , which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, plus three WrestleMania 41 playable Superstars: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and new playable Superstar Aleister Black, available now to players who purchased the Bloodline Edition or WrestleMania 41 Pack ; Ringside Pass ( Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs plus Superstar Mega-Boost ); The Rock Nation of Domination Pack , which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar; Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite "Greatest Hits" Undertaker and Original Undertaker ('90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker '95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love Manager; The Wyatt Sicks Pack , a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan – plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 only; 187,500 VC (215,000 VC with Steam Edition only, in lieu of The Island cosmetic items);

includes both the as well as the WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Bundle includes: Available for $89.99; The Farewell Tour Edition Pack ; WWE 2K25 Standard Edition ; 32,500 VC (82,500 VC with Steam Edition only, in lieu of The Island cosmetic items);

includes: WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition Pack includes: Available for $14.99; Playable Brock Lesnar, Ron Cena, WrestleMania 41 John Cena, and Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena; Five John Cena Farewell Tour tee shirt cosmetic items; 15,000 VC.

includes:

