Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: wrestling, WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 Releases First Official Gameplay Video

Check out ther first official gameplay video for WWE 2K25, as we see improvements and more info about the many modes to be played

Article Summary Explore WWE 2K25's exciting new modes, including MyRISE Mutiny, MyGM online, and MyFACTION World Tour.

Dive into The Bloodline's Dynasty and experience legendary matches with an epic roster of over 300 Superstars.

Discover fresh brawl environments, return of Chain Wrestling, and new intergender matchups in WWE 2K25.

Experience The Island, an interactive console-exclusive world for WWE aspirants to rule beyond the ring.

2K Games has dropped a new video this morning for WWE 2K25, this time showing off the gameplay for the first time. The video, which you can check out above, shows off a ton of content they hadn't revealed yet, including MyRISE Mutiny, MyGM online, MyFACTION World Tour, a brief glimpse into the 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty, the new brawl environments, a few match types, and a brief look at the all-new The Island feature. (The last one is only for console players.) Enjoy the footage as the game drops on March 14.

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 introduces new updates and gameplay advancements, including 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and an interactive celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa'i wrestling family, new match types and stipulations, such as the Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Match and Intergender matchups, the return of Chain Wrestling, a new MyRISE experience, and much more. The largest-ever WWE 2K roster of more than 300 Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers includes John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, CM Punk, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and many more. Third-person camera support in online matches and the ability for each player to control their own camera have been added, as well as new brawl environments such as the WWE Archives and NXT Parking Lot.

2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty: The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa'i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a "what if?' fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store;

The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa'i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a "what if?' fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store; The Island: An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and "Rule Beyond the Ring." Available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S;

An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and "Rule Beyond the Ring." Available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters, spanning multiple generations, features Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret "Hitman" Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch , and more;

WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters, spanning multiple generations, features , and more; New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men's and women's divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon;

Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men's and women's divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon; MyGM Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show's roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;

Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show's roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more; MyFACTION: The collectible card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes;

The collectible card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes; MyRISE: Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women's or men's division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and

other WWE Superstars;

Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women's or men's division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars; Universe: WWE 2K's sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices;

WWE 2K's sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices; Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed, and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players' self-expression as they design their own custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!