WWE 2K25 Releases Latest DLC With The New Wave Pack

Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and the Motor City Machine Guns make their way into WWE 2K25 with the latest DLC pack out this week

Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and the Motor City Machine Guns make their WWE 2K franchise debuts.

A mystery celebrity guest character is coming soon, free for New Wave Pack and Season Pass owners.

New MyFACTION cards, 40+ moves and taunts, and exclusive Island content are now available in-game.

This week, 2K Games released a new DLC pack for WWE 2K25, as players can now get their hands on the New Wave Pack. The four main additions to the game with this pack are Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and the Motor City Machine Guns, plus a celebrity guest being added to the game that they still haven't revealed. Plus some other additions to the game for fun. We have the full rundown and a trtailer here as you can get the DLC pack today as a standalone purchase, or as part of the Season Pass.

WWE 2 K25 – New Wave Pack

The New Wave Pack features four of the hottest names to join the WWE roster in recent history, all making their WWE 2K franchise debuts. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin comprise the Motor City Machine Guns, who quickly captured the WWE Tag Team Championships shortly after their WWE debut, and held an array of titles and accolades in other promotions, establishing themselves as one of the world's foremost tag teams. Stephanie Vaquer is the current NXT Women's Champion, former NXT Women's North American Champion, and the only woman to hold both titles simultaneously. Giulia arrived in WWE to much fanfare, winning the 2024 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge within a few months of her NXT debut, and going on to capture the NXT Women's Championship. The New Wave Pack includes MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar, as well as a total of more than 40 moves and taunts.

Also included in the New Wave Pack is entitlement for a special celebrity guest character, who will be revealed soon via an exciting announcement from WWE. Players who purchased the New Wave Pack, Season Pass, The Bloodline Edition or Deadman Edition will receive the celebrity guest as a playable character in the future, with more details to be revealed soon. Arriving in conjunction with the New Wave Pack are new MyFACTION content, including the WWE 2K25 debut of the popular Demastered card series, as well as the useable Urn foreign object, which will be available to players who purchased the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition. Chapter 2 of The Island will also be arriving soon, offering 11 new quests, 44 new matches, new unlockable content including Xavier Woods' alter ego Zero and the ghost of Paul Bearer, plus new branded gear in the shops, a continuation of The Island storyline, and more, exclusively available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

