WWE 2K25 Releases New Fearless Pack DLC Today

The fearless Pack is now available for WWE 2K25, as players can now add Penta, Jordynne Grace, Bull Nakano, and New Jack to the roster

Article Summary WWE 2K25 drops the new Fearless Pack DLC, adding both modern stars and legendary wrestlers to the roster.

The pack features ECW icon New Jack, NXT standout Jordynne Grace, lucha libre’s Penta, and Bull Nakano.

KSI arrives as a celebrity guest, appearing in his PRIME Bottle persona after multiple WWE appearances.

Fearless Pack is available alone or with Season Pass, plus new MyFACTION cards and Minute Maid arena collab.

2K Games has dropped a new DLC pack this week for WWE 2K25, as players can get their hands on the Fearless Pack right now. This is a must-have as the bulk of these are new roster additions, as well as worthy legends added to the roster, along with KSI because… why not? The game will also add some cosmetics and new additions to the game to expand what you can do around the ring and backstage. We have the finer details from the devs here, along with the latest trailer.

WWE 2K25 – Fearless Pack

The third of five DLC character packs, the Fearless Pack lives up to its name, presenting a group of talented Superstars who never backed down from a challenge. One of the most unpredictable Superstars in ECW history, New Jack was known to unexpectedly appear with an array of trash cans, canes, guitars, signs and other implements of pain, instantly creating chaos whenever he stepped into the ring. Jordynne Grace made her surprise WWE debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble to a huge crowd reaction, returning for the 2025 Royal Rumble and soon establishing herself as one of the most powerful women on the WWE NXT roster. An icon of modern lucha libre, the masked and mysterious Penta has taken WWE by storm, immediately winning the favor of fans and delighting crowds with his lightning fast, high-impact offense. WWE Hall-of-Famer Bull Nakano is a former WWE Women's Champion and Slammy Award winner whose storied feud with Alundra Blayze included battles across both WWE and WCW.

Last but certainly not least, welcome celebrity guest the PRIME Bottle (featuring KSI), who appeared at WrestleMania 39 to support his friend and WWE Superstar Logan Paul, followed by another WWE appearance alongside Paul on SmackDown in 2024. Hailing from London, KSI's influence is undeniable. With over three billion global streams, 75.3 million followers across social platforms (the third largest number of combined YouTube subscribers of any British act), and five million UK single sales, he continues to redefine what it means to be a modern artist. His second album, All Over the Place, debuted at #1 in 2021, following the success of his groundbreaking and the best-selling debut of 2020, Dissimulation. With nine Top Ten singles and high-profile collaborations, and three Brit Award nominations, KSI has cemented his position as one of the UK's most innovative and versatile talents. As the CEO of Misfits Boxing, President of Ballers League UK, co-owner of global sports drink brand PRIME, which recently surpassed one billion bottles sold, and guest judge on ITV Britain's Got Talent, KSI's impact extends far beyond the studio as not just an entertainer, but a visionary entrepreneur reshaping industries.

The Fearless Pack is available now for individual purchase, or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, Ringside Pass, and in both The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition. Each new playable Superstar also includes a MyFACTION card. Also available now in WWE 2K25 is a unique integration featuring leading juice brand Minute Maid. As the presenting partner of the WWE 2K25 in-game SummerSlam arena, Minute Maid is represented via in-ring branding, LED signage, loading screen segments, branded ring apron and announcers' table.

