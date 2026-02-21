Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: wrestling, wwe, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Shows Off More From This Year's MyRISE Content

WWE 2K26 drops a new video featuring Paul Heyman discussing some of the new changes to this year's version of MyRISE mode

Article Summary WWE 2K26 introduces a revamped MyRISE mode with fresh storylines and impactful player choices.

Play as The Archetype, a returning superstar facing Paul Heyman’s champions after a two-year absence.

Experience career-defining decisions, dramatic rivalries, and high-stakes moments like WrestleMania.

Unlock exclusive rewards like indie CM Punk, "Burnt" Fiend, and unique MyRISE characters and gear.

2K Games released a new trailer and information this week for WWE 2K26, this time going over the MyRISE content for this year's edition of the game. This time around, you will take on he role of a returning superstar that is looking to get back into the thick of things, but the landscape has changed greatly in the time you've been gone, and you might have some ring rust to work off. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here, as the game will be released on March 6, 2026.

WWE 2K26 – MyRISE

In MyRISE, players choose a Men's or Women's Division storyline to take on the role of The Archetype, a Superstar returning to WWE after a two-year absence. What should be a triumphant comeback quickly unravels, as players suffer a crushing defeat at the hands of one of Paul Heyman's champions, Bron Breakker and Jordynne Grace. MyRISE challenges players to make important choices and decide what kind of Superstar they want to become, and if they will fight their way back to the top with honor, or turn their back on the WWE Universe, embracing deception to reclaim championship glory.

Players will be taken through a journey that spans pivotal WWE moments, including a return at the Performance Center, a potential opportunity from Adam Pearce in NXT, and a high-stakes WrestleMania showdown. Along the way, players will encounter career-defining decisions and rivalries that will shape how The Archetype is perceived.

Throughout MyRISE, players can unlock a variety of rewards, including indie-era CM Punk, "Burnt" Fiend, original MyRISE characters, and iconic gear from previous WWE 2K titles. By stacking wins and completing key story arcs, players can expand their roster and leave a lasting mark in WWE 2K26. Presented through cinematic storytelling, in-game cutscenes, and Paul Heyman's valuable guidance, MyRISE delivers a deeply personal comeback story where every decision matters.

