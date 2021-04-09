WWE's Becky Lynch & Bayley Will Also Join Ultimate Rivals

A fun reveal as we're entering Wrestlemania weekend, as both Bayley and Becky Lynch will be added to the Ultimate Rivals roster. If you're not familiar with the game, this will be an NBA Jam-like title where professional sports athletes from multiple games will convert into a digital battle where they'll compete on teams against each other. The team already revealed that Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks have both been added to the roster, and with these two, the WWE list of options is now increased to four, with four more yet to be announced. We're sure there will be more on the way as well from the NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NFL, and many more. The game is being released sometime in 2021.

"With WWE joining the Ultimate Rivals franchise, we can now really say that Bit Fry's re-envisioning of arcade-action sports video-games has truly become ultimate," remarked Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. "Our promise to gamers has always been that they can build the ultimate team of athletes to compete in ways that only they can imagine, and that promise has just taken on a totally new dimension that we're honored to have the creative opportunity to bring to life, and excited for our gamers to enjoy." "Bit Fry is a leading innovator in arcade-style sports games and we are thrilled to partner with them to integrate WWE's larger-than-life characters and pop culture icons next to some of the biggest athletes across the world of sports," said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. "This partnership creates another way for our passionate fans to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends in a unique setting while giving WWE new opportunities to connect with a variety of sports fans."