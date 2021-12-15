Wyrd Games Reveals A Kimon Titan Miniature For The Other Side

Wyrd Games, the powerhouse tabletop gaming company responsible for the creation and cultivation of such games as Malifaux, Vagrantsong, and Puppet Wars, has given the public a peek at the Titan miniature from an all-new faction that's coming to their wargame The Other Side sometime in the near future. How exciting!

The Tatarigami, roughly translated into English from Japanese as "god of retribution", is a humongous Titan model from the upcoming Kimon faction, sizing in on a 120mm base, and really works that base! The Tatarigami closely resembles a cloud or storm deity of some manner and is terrifying in many ways. The Tatarigami, much like other models anticipated for the Kimon, are Oni bent on domination, so that tracks. The rules for the Tatarigami also show that the "god of retribution" is remarkably formidable, as should be the case for Titan models in this game.

According to the article from Wyrd Games, part of their Wednesday column known as Waldo's Weekly:

Tatarigami are curses incarnate. Though condemned to the bleakness of the Beyond, Tatarigami have been recorded briefly possessing storms on Earth. Each fed its host with a stream of aetheric energy until manifesting as raging storms with human faces. The shogunates of Nippon suffered the most from the attention of Tatarigami. Lightning, wind, and rain were destructive forces all their own, but the oni's curses lingered in the air and soil. War follows a Tatarigami's appearance, but so too does famine, plague, and a disruption of the land's kami.

The public also got a glimpse of this model during GenCon 2021, so Wyrd Games has also given us the render for this humongous miniature:

What do you think about the Tatarigami? We are expecting to see the model (and maybe the rest of the Kimon faction, perhaps even the Three Kingdoms faction) in late 2022. Are you excited for it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!