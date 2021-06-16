Wyrd Games Reveals New Characters, Game Details For Vagrantsong

Wyrd Games, also known by many as Wyrd Miniatures, has been very busy lately. Between a new starter set for The Other Side, the overall release schedule for the whole of the Explorer's Society faction in Malifaux Third Edition, and now the introduction to Vagrantsong, their upcoming board game, Wyrd has had their hands full. Thankfully, however, the game design company has been diligent in keeping up with their task of making sure we as consumers of their games are up-to-speed on their releases. Today, they revealed some new details and a few new characters for their upcoming board game.

The Revivalist character is one who is trying to seek redemption for having failed to commune with the dead to help the bereaved. According to Wyrd's "Waldo's Weekly" article on him:

The Revivalist always has his eyes on his friends and their wellbeing. His Skills focus on restoring Humanity and removing nasty Haint effects from other Vagrants. And thanks to the Revivalist's past connections to the dead, his healing Skills can also often target Haints, making him a healer with a little bit of punch. After all, defeating Haints is often a matter of saving them, which can only be done by restoring their lost Humanity.

Another preview we got for Vagrantsong is for The Runaway, a character who is just that – a runaway – and her beloved pet dog. According to Wyrd's article, the mechanics of The Runaway and her pooch, in a general sense, work like this:

With two characters to control, the Runaway can spread out across the train and get plenty done in a turn. Is there an Event that's just out of reach? Send the Pup to go check it out! Not only can the Pup investigate, but he's also a useful ally when the going gets tough, as the Runaway's exclusive Skills often give her best friend the ability to restore Humanity for both Vagrants and Haints alike.

Are you intrigued by Vagrantsong by Wyrd Games? Does it pique your interest to know that it will be available during GenCon, and be available for general release this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!