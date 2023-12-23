Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Timeless Travels, Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Winter Wonderland Raid Day

With Wyrdeer boosted today in Raids with a higher Shiny rate, build a team to take this new Hisuian Pokémon down in Pokémon GO.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the new Hisuian Pokémon Wyrdeer in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Wyrdeer Counters

Please see some of the top Wyrdeer counters here:

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Absol: Snarl, Payback

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Payback

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Wyrdeer with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Wyrdeer can be defeated by one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

It is confirmed that Wyrdeer will have a boosted Shiny rate during Wyrdeer Raid Day. While it is impossible to confirm exactly what the rate will be, most Raid Days have historically shown evidence of boosting the focus Pokémon's Shiny rate to approximately one in ten.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

