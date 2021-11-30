Wytchwood Will Be Released For PC & Consoles On December 9th

Whitethorn Digital and WhisperGames, along with developer Alientrap, announced that their new game Wytchwood is coming on December 9th. If you're not entirely familiar with this game, the team has put together a cute and artsy crafting adventure game set in a land where gothic fables and fairytales are real and live in the same world as each other. You will be taking on the role of the old witch of the woods, as you will set off on a new journey to explore a strange countryside where you will do what all witches do. Collect magic ingredients and bring them back to your home to brew up some sorcerous spells, while also using your powers to pass judgment upon many of the characters and creatures who cross your path. This game is super adorable with a unique art style that we can't help but smile at, even though you are playing a witch who can choose to do good or harm. Enjoy the trailer below before it comes out for PC, Switch, and Xbox next week.

Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game set in an expressive land of gothic fables and fairytales. As the mysterious old witch of the woods, you will explore a strange countryside, collect magical ingredients, brew sorcerous enchantments, and pass your twisted judgement upon a capricious cast of characters and creatures. After all, how will they ever learn if you don't teach them the moral of the story. Lovingly rendered storybook art style

Gather, collect, grow and craft bizarre ingredients: Toxic toadstools, eye of newt and bottled fear.

Research and concoct devious spells and sorceries. Turn the greedy into frogs! Trick the wicked with cunning curses!

Explore an allegorical world of tall tales, uncovering colourful personas and fantastical narratives.

Use your wit and guile to solve puzzles and best the strange monsters of the forest.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wytchwood | Release Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/OchVijhoAds)