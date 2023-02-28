Xbox Announces PC Game Pass Has Expanded To 40 New Countries Xbox has expanded the services for PC Game Pass, as players can now purchase the subscription service in more places than before.

Xbox revealed today that they have expanded the services of the PC Game Pass, bringing it to 40 new countries across the globe. A lot of the locations already had access to some services provided by the company, but now they can jump onto the subscription service and get the full range of benefits many of us already have access to. This includes places like Egypt, Iceland, Morocco, Peru, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Serbia, Cyprus, Albania, Latvia, Costa Rica, and more. We have more info from the Xbox Wire announcement that went out today, explaining how people can get in on this starting today and the benefits they'll see from it in their home countries.

"Beginning on February 28, gamers in these new markets can sign up for PC Game Pass Preview program giving them immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows, including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, an EA Play membership, and member-only benefits in Riot Games. ​It only takes a few minutes to download the Xbox Insider Hub app and sign up to join the Insider Program. Once registered, players can join the preview of PC Game Pass for a special testing price for the first month. The PC Game Pass library adds new games all the time, and more great games from Xbox and Bethesda are coming to PC Game Pass soon. The upcoming action-strategy game Minecraft Legends will be released on Tuesday, April 18; Redfall, Arkane Austin's story-driven first-person shooter, hits on May 2; and more great games are coming soon. In the coming months, PC Game Pass will launch in these countries for all players to experience. This means that Game Pass community members from 86 countries around the world can play hundreds of games together with their friends and family."