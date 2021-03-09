Xbox Officially Welcomes Bethesda After Deal Is Approved

Xbox took a moment today to welcome Bethesda Softworks to the fold after the deal for their acquisition was approved yesterday. Xbox has completed the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, which begins a new era for the company and leaves a lot of questions up as to what will happen moving forward. This big speculation is that somewhere down the line, we're going to see all of Bethesda's single-player titles become Xbox exclusives while the major multiplayer titles will still be made available on all consoles. Which we can't really blame them if it's true, but at the same time, it will change a lot of the dynamics of what console some players will gravitate to in the future. There's a lot at play now that the deal is final, as we have yet to see where all of the current contracts land and how future ones will play out. For now, we have a snippet of the welcome letter from Xbox's head Phil Spencer.

his is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community. With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players. As we shared previously, it's vitally important that Bethesda continues making games the way it always has. We look forward to empowering Bethesda's creative teams to reach even more players around the world, helping make future Bethesda titles the biggest and most popular games in their history. Xbox and Bethesda have long shared a common vision for the future of gaming. Both as fans and as creators, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass. We would also like to honor the life and memory of my close friend Robert A. Altman, founder of ZeniMax Media. Robert believed deeply in the power of gaming and we are privileged to be able to continue his work by joining forces with the teams he built and led for many years. I will miss the opportunity to work directly with him on the future of our combined teams but I know that his spirit will live on in the shared work we do and motivate us to make this partnership all he envisioned.