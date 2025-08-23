Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Gamescom, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Ally

Xbox Reveals ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Release Date

During their time at Gamescom 2025 this week, Xbox finally revealed the Xbox Ally release date, as it arrives this October

Article Summary Xbox and ASUS announce ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds, launching worldwide on October 16, 2025.

Xbox Ally devices fully integrate with Game Pass and support titles from Xbox, Battle.net, and major PC storefronts.

New features showcased include enhanced portability, instant access to Xbox titles, and seamless cross-platform play.

Initial launch includes 34 countries, with more international availability and a China release for Ally in early 2026.

While Xbox was at Gamescom 2025, airing two long livestreams across two days, they revealed the official release date for the Xbox Ally, and it's sooner than expected. The team took time to show off a ton of new features that will come with the devices and how they'll interact with Game Pass and titles on your Xbox account. They also dropped the news that the game will arrive on October 16. A good month before the game was predicted to arrive by some, as it looks like they really want to get a jump on the holidays. We have more information about the release from Xbox themselves for you here.

Xbox Ally

Together with ASUS, we are launching the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X on October 16. Since unveiling the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, the community's excitement and anticipation have been nothing short of inspiring, and we're excited to bring you a whole new way to experience the joy of gaming—with the people you want, anywhere you want. These devices deliver an era of handheld gaming that makes it easier than ever to access your favorite games from Xbox, Battle.net, and other leading PC storefronts wherever you go. Whether you're experiencing the crisp, colorful skateparks ofTony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4or diving into the dynamic, immersive action ofGears of War: Reloaded, the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are built to give you the freedom to play your way, anytime, anywhere.

On October 16, the Xbox Ally handhelds will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, China (Xbox Ally X only), Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Availability will follow for other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold today, including Brazil, India, Indonesia and Thailand. In China, the Xbox Ally will launch early next year.

The Xbox full screen experience, a dedicated experience purpose-built for gaming, powered by Windows 11, and inspired by the console user experience. With new modifications that minimize background activity and defer non-essential tasks, more system resources are explicitly dedicated to gameplay.

A dedicated Xbox button opens an enhanced Game Bar overlay for Windows 11, making it easy to return home, browse your library, launch or quit games, chat with friends, access ROG's innovative Armoury Crate SE, and more.

An aggregated gaming library gives you quick access to games from Xbox, Game Pass (where available), and installed games from Battle.net and other leading PC storefronts.

Ability to play natively, via the cloud (where available), or via Remote Play from your Xbox console anywhere in your home.

AMD processors that deliver premium gaming performance—the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor in the Xbox Ally balances performance and power consumption to maximize battery life without sacrificing gameplay quality. In contrast, the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor in the Xbox Ally X provides the best level of performance and visual settings.

Through our investment in Xbox Play Anywhere, with support for over 1,000 games, a single purchase means you can play with Xbox, including your progress and achievements, across Xbox console, PC, Xbox Ally (where available), and other Windows handhelds—at no additional cost.

Gaming Copilot (Beta) via Game Bar, a personalized AI gaming companion that helps you get to your favorite games faster, improve your skills, and offers context-aware support based on what you're playing.

