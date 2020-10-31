Xbox & Samsung Partner For A Next-Gen Gaming Giveaway

Xbox is looking to give away the ultimate next-gen console setup, and they've partnered with Samsung to help make it happen. Along with CD Projekt Red, the company has decided to make things interesting and have you compete for it in a special Cyberpunk 2077 way of doing things. All for a chance to win an Xbox Series X, a Samsung QLED Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 TV, and a copy of Cyberpunk 2077. Five people will get a chance to test their skills and unlock this setup through a digital scavenger hunt, through an alternate reality game called Samsung QLEDecode. You can learn how to participate in it by going to this link, which will give you all the details you need to know on how to participate and eventually win. That is, if you have what it takes to actually win the game. You can read a little more about the competition and the TV itself below.

Gamers will be invited into the world of Cyberpunk through an alternate reality game called Samsung QLEDecode — a digital scavenger hunt that brings you on a journey through the corners of the internet. Guided by a series of mysterious posts and clues, you'll need to use both your individual wits and community to unravel the puzzle, leading to a final task where five players will have a chance to test their decoding skills and unlock the grand prize. Engineered to fully realize next-gen gaming and deliver an exceptional experience, Samsung QLED TVs allow fans to jump into the latest titles with the stunning quality and performance that their creators intended — in 4K HDR at 120hz with a low ms response time, variable refresh rate, and play with the sharpest possible graphics and capabilities designed specifically with the latest gaming generation in mind.